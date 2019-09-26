Orvin Allen Buttars with sound mind, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was born to Mary Harriet Bowles Buttars and Gover Buttars on Jan. 25, 1931, in Rupert, Idaho. He married Nadine Weedop on Sept. 8, 1954. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings but he often said one of his favorites was teaching the Aaronic Priesthood; that was the counselor in him. Orvin and Nadine moved with five children in tow to Tooele, Utah, and made their home here; the final, number six, was born here in Tooele.

Orvin is preceded in death by his parents, and all six brothers: Ervin, Milton, Gordon, Nolan, Ralph, and Dean; along with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. There was one special grandson, Kendall Allen Mogensen.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine Weedop Buttars; children, Theresa (Dave) Aagard, Sharla (Ralph) Mogensen, LaPrele Husted, Nellisa (Albert) Piche, Gaylon Buttars, Brian Buttars.

We as a family would like to thank the staff of Harmony Home Health & Hospice who aided in the care of Orvin for over a year. He became fond of one CNA, Barbara McFarland. We will miss hearing her call him “Bossman” or “Tootz.”

This is a quote we feel our dad would say: “My greatest treasure is my family. We may not be perfect, and our tree has a few nuts, but I love them with all my heart.”

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, 6–8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 180 S. Coleman St., at 11 a.m., with a prior viewing being held at 9:30–10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place at the Tooele City Cemetery.