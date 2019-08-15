Outbuilding burns in Erda fire Wednesday evening

Firefighters battled a fire that damaged an outbuilding at an Erda residence on Tom’s Lane on Wednesday evening.

North Tooele Fire District firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire at around 6 p.m., which quickly spread into the neighboring outbuilding, according to NTFD spokesman Jon Smith. Crews arrived on scene, with assistance from Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, federal Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters were able to get water on the fire to prevent it from spreading to the nearby homes, Smith said. The fire was knocked down in about 15 to 20 minutes, with extended mop-up keeping the roadway closed in the aftermath.

“Anytime that we’ve got flames in the open, obviously it’s a concern,” Smith said.

Fire crews brought two engines, four brush trucks, two USFS engines, a BLM engine and two water tenders, Smith said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.