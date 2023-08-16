Firefighters were worried about a fire in an outbuilding on a Lake Point property spreading to nearby vegetation causing a wildland fire.

North Tooele Fire District firefighters were dispatched to structure fire at 8870 Lakeshore Drive in Lakepoint around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

When firefighters arrived, they found the outbuilding, trailers, and a vehicle on fire, according to North Tooele Fire District’s public information office Jon Smith.

Firefighters from North Tooele Fire District, along with Grantsville City firefighters, and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands worked for around an hour to put out the fire.

“We had Utah Forestry firefighters on scene just in case, because of the surrounding vegetation,” Smith said. “This could have very easily turned into a wildland fire.”

Tooele County Sheriff’s Department officers and Mountain West Medical Center ambulance staff were also on scene assisting and prepared for any unexpected emergencies.

Firefighters remained on scene for five hours to ensure the fire didn’t reignite.

Everything involved in the fire is a total loss, Smith said. There were also two homes and another outbuilding on the property. They were threatened, but firefighters were able to contain the fire and they did not burn.

“Any time you have fire in that close proximity, it’s definitely a threat,” Smith said. “We didn’t want the fire to spread.”

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We are grateful for the help we got from the Sheriff’s Department and people being really quick to report the fire,” Smith said. “That made it so we were able to get in there and get it put out before it spread. We also want to give a big thanks to Grantsville Fire for giving us support … We also want to thank our volunteer firefighters …We really appreciate people in the community stepping up and taking care of everybody.”