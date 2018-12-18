Over 100 kids receive Christmas cheer from county law enforcement

The safest places in Tooele County on Saturday morning were likely the Travel America in Lake Point and the Walmart in Tooele.

The reason why? Dozens of law enforcement officers at the local, state and federal level were on-hand to assist with the annual Shop With a Cop event.

After breakfast and a visit from Santa, courtesy of University of Utah’s AirMed, children selected for the program and their designated officers joined a caravan of police vehicles. The processional headed southbound on state Route 36 with lights and sirens on its way to Walmart.

Once inside the store, officers and kids had free reign to pick out presents for themselves and their families. Depending on the age of the children and the family need, the budgets ranged from $100 to more than $200 per child.

The Shop With a Cop program pairs officers with families in need to buy essentials and presents during the holidays. All told, about 110 children were helped through Shop With a Cop in 2018.

Law enforcement officers from Tooele City Police Department, Grantsville City Police Department, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Dugway Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and federal Bureau of Land Management, as well as the Tooele City Law Enforcement Exploring Program participated.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said he didn’t participate in Shop With a Cop until a few years ago but said if you do it once, you’re hooked. He said the memories for law enforcement and the kids last a lifetime.

“It’s just one of those things that once you’ve done it once, you’re committed to doing it every opportunity you get because it’s a pretty special experience to come out with these kids,” Wimmer said.

Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen said the joy on the kids’ faces is the best part, which makes the experience fun. He said it takes a lot of work to get all the details worked out and the community involved every year.

“I think the greatest thing about Shop With a Cop is it breaks down barriers,” Enslen said. “A lot of times the interaction we have with the public, and even the people that we do Shop With a Cop with, are negative and it’s nice to have the positive interaction and make sure these kids have a great Christmas.”

For Stockton Police Chief Travis Romney, Shop With a Cop is an opportunity to build rapport with children, some of whom may have had negative experiences with family members getting arrested or other difficult situations. He said having breakfast together and riding down to the store in the police vehicles helps to break the kids out of their shells.

“ I absolutely love it,” Romney said. “Not only does it really bring the magic of the season, but it allows the police officers to establish relationships with the children.”