Over 48,000 pounds of food collected for food pantry

COVID-19 has driven up food pantry demand ♦

Local volunteers along with help from the National Guard collected over 48,000 pounds of food for the Tooele Community Resource Center’s Food Pantry during the statewide “Feed Utah” drive on Saturday.

Flyers were distributed door-to-door in communities during the week before Saturday asking people to leave bags or boxes of nonperishable foods on their porch by 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

At 9 a.m. Saturday morning volunteers scoured neighborhoods, gathering the food left on doorsteps.

Kristy Johnson, Tooele Resource Center director, said the Utah Food Bank estimated there was over 48,000 pound of food collected in Tooele County.

“Our volunteers and employees are still busy sorting the donations and trying to figure out where we are going to store it all,” Johnson said on Monday afternoon.

Johnson said the food was greatly needed to assist families in Tooele County.

The Tooele Food Pantry serves an average of 400 families per month, according to Johnson.

In the first 11 weeks of 2021 the Tooele food pantry distributed 102,000 pounds of food, an average of 9,273 pounds per week.

The pantry has seen an increase in families in need since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Johnson.

Although employment statistics show employment has picked up since the peak in unemployment almost a year ago, workers at the pantry haven’t noticed a decline in the need for their services.

“It fluctuates,” said Johnson. “After stimulus checks go out we see a decrease, but then after a while it picks up again.”