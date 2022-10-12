Over 6,000 visit Honey Harvest Festival

The annual Honey Harvest Festival proved to be a success with over 6,000 attendees this past weekend. The festival was held Oct. 7-8 at the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville.

Cars lined up and down Clark Street and surrounding side streets with those eager to purchase honey at the event or see a honey bee. At the festival there were over 30 vendors selling honey and other items, including home goods, jewelry, crafts, clothing, games, and honey-related items. There was also honey tasting from around the world, a pollinator art contest, kid’s crafts, a petting zoo, food, and camel rides.

Out of the over 6,000 individuals who attended the event, about 60% were visitors from St. George, Idaho, and across the Wasatch Front.

“We attribute this [our attendance] to the beautiful weather,” Laurie Hurst, organizer of the festival said.

The Honey Harvest Festival was made possible by a marketing grant from Tooele County Tourism.