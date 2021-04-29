Overlake grows

78-single-family home subdivision gets mixed approval from planning commission ♦

A new subdivision may be coming to Overlake soon, pending approval of the Tooele City Council.

The preliminary plan subdivision request was approved Wednesday evening at the Tooele City Planning Commission meeting, but the subdivision now moves on to the City Council for the final preliminary plan approval.

The request by Howard Schmidt was presented by Andrew Aagard, city planner.

The property is located at 200 W. 1100 North in Tooele City, by the existing Overlake subdivision, northwest of the railroad, and east of the Providence subdivision that is currently under construction by Schmidt.

Schmidt, who owns and has subdivided other areas of Overlake, requested that the existing 28 acres of property that he owns be subdivided, so he could create 78 single-family lots.

The lots will range from 7,000 square feet up to 17,000 square feet. The property is currently zoned R1-7 residential, according to Aagard.

The property is surrounded by more R1-7 residential, MR-16 zoning, and Overlake zoning.

The subdivision will incorporate some flag lots on two corners of the property where lot lines resulted in difficult lot configurations, Aagard told members of the commission.

“It’s an interesting little configuration down there,” Commission Chairman Tyson Hamilton said, speaking about the flag lots.

Because of the wedge shape of the property, the lots were long and the depth exceeded the requirement for the zoning of the property.

“Flag lots are a good way to solve that problem,” Aagard stated, referencing the wedge shaped property.

“Each lot, including the flag lots complies with or exceeds minimum lot width, lot frontages, and lot sizes as required by the R1-7 zone,” Aagard said.

A storm water detention basin will be built on the property in case of emergencies.

The landscaping plan for the property is yet to be determined.

Schmidt didn’t know if he wanted to install turf or cobble when he submitted his application to subdivide the property.

Aagard said that Tooele City staff recommended that water-wise landscaping be installed on the property and endorses the cobble landscaping approach.

“The landscaping plan was provided to the city’s parks department twice, but no comments were made,” Aagard pointed out.

All of the roads within the development will be public streets belonging to the city.

This means that the city will have to maintain the roads in the new subdivision.

Aagard told members of the commission that all lots adjacent to the railroad corridor will be required to have an eight-foot solid masonry fence installed by the developer for safety reasons.

At the end of the discussion Schmidt was called to the podium. He addressed a problem pointed out by commission members.

According to the commission Schmidt, who is working on the Providence subdivision, next to the proposed subdivision, has been parking in front of people’s existing houses and leaving equipment in the road.

Schmidt apologized to the commission.

Schmidt also said that he wanted to install gravel in the park strips and grass in other areas of the subdivision.

“We will comply with whatever the recommendation is from the city,” he said.

After Schmidt sat back down, all of the members of the commission except for Melanie Hammer and vice-chair Matt Robinson voted to send a positive recommendation to the city council.

Planning commission members said that the park strips in the subdivision should be gravel and other areas of the subdivision should be grass.