PacificCorp and Union Pacific request lower property values

PacificCorp, Union Pacific challenge state value assessment, but County files cross-appeal to stop request in its tracks ♦

Two of Tooele County’s largest taxpayers have asked the state to lower their property values in the county, but the County Commission will challenge the request.

Union Pacific Railroad Company and PacificCorp — parent company of Rocky Mountain Power — have filed an appeal with the Utah State Tax Commission contesting their 2016 assessments.

PacificCorp’s 2016 taxable value in Tooele County was $196,818,239 and Union Pacific’s 2016 taxable value in the county was $96,650,105. They rank as the second and fifth largest taxable values in the county, respectively, according to a report from the Tooele County Treasurer.

Each company’s property is centrally assessed by the Utah State Tax Commission and not by the Tooele County Assessor.

The centrally assessed team within the Tax Commission’s property tax division values all mines, utilities and railroad property that operate as a unit. Values are set and apportioned to taxing entities based on the location of property, according to the Tax Commission.

Statewide, the assessed value of Union Pacific’s property in 2016 was $1.5 billion. In its appeal, Union Pacific is claiming that its statewide assessment should be around $755 million, a 50% reduction. PacificCorp asserts in its appeal that its 2016 statewide assessment of $6.6 billion should have been $5.4 billion, a 17% reduction, according to Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy.

In 2016, PacificCorp paid $2.3 million in property tax for state assessed property in Tooele County. Union Pacific paid $1.3 million for its state assessed Tooele County property, according to the Tooele County Treasurer’s office.

Concerned that a change in property value for PacificCorp and Union Pacific would affect the county and other taxing entities in the county, the Tooele County Commission approved a resolution on Oct. 15 authorizing the filing of a cross-appeal, or challenge, according to County Commission chairman Tom Tripp.

If the appeals are approved, Tooele County itself stands to lose $150,772 of property tax paid by Union Pacific in 2016 and $82,309 in property tax paid by PacificCorp in 2016.

The largest impact would be to the Tooele County School District. It could lose $429,897 in property tax paid by Union Pacific and $656,184 in property tax paid by PacificCorp for a total of almost $1.1 million, according to estimates prepared by McCoy.

In 2018, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated appealed its 2017 assessed value of its titanium plant in Rowley to the Utah State Tax Commission. It received a 62.5% reduction in its property value. The reduced property value required taxing entities in Tooele County to refund a total of $1.3 million in property taxes to ATI.