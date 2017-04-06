Package thief caught with help from video

A Salt Lake City woman is facing criminal charges after video from a home security system showed her removing packages from a porch in Stansbury Park.

Candice Stovall, 32, is charged with misdemeanor counts of mail theft, possession or use of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 29, a Tooele County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a report of empty boxes from a number of residences found along Bryan Road, according to a probable cause statement. The deputy contacted the owners of the empty packages based on the information on the boxes to learn about the contents and if the boxes were received.

A deputy received reports on Monday of additional mail thefts on and around Schooner Lane in Stansbury Park, the statement said. One victim who contacted police had the suspect on video stealing the package, as well as footage of the suspect’s van and license plate.

The deputy was able to run the registration on the van to identify the owner, Stovall, who matched the individual caught on the home security footage, according to the probable cause statement.

On Tuesday, a deputy was driving southbound on state Route 36 and observed a van in the Popeye’s parking lot that matched the description of Stovall’s vehicle, the statement said. After pulling into the parking lot, the deputy observed the license plate was a match.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop once the van left the parking lot on 400 East, south of the restaurant, according to the probable cause statement. After identifying the driver as Stovall, the deputy said she was stopped in connection with mail thefts in Stansbury Park and placed her under arrest.

Inside the van, deputies located several of the items identified in prior thefts, including a pair of shoes ordered by the victim with the security camera, a unique engine calibration tool and a package from Grantsville delivered by UPS, the statement said. A meth pipe, methamphetamine, a loaded syringe and other paraphernalia were also found in Stovall’s purse, located inside the van.

Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ron Johnson said video surveillance in homes is becoming more popular and has been helpful to police investigations, especially in the case of mail theft and similar crimes.

“We really appreciate them,” Johnson said. “…Videos help a lot.”

Stovall is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 3rd District Court on April 10 at 10:28 before Judge Robert Adkins.