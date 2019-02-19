Pair charged with stealing ATI equipment in court

The Grantsville couple charged in connection with the theft of equipment from ATI last November had their initial day in court last Tuesday.

Kirk C. Fawson, 31, and Margaret Marie Scarlett, 32, are each charged with seven counts of second-degree felony theft and two counts of third-degree felony burglary. During his appearance in 3rd District Court on Feb. 12, Fawson pled not guilty to all charges.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to ATI at Rowley on Nov. 13, on report of a theft, according to a probable cause statement. The deputy was shown tire tracks outside the gate which led to the ATI plant, and learned a pair of skid steers and four MiG welders had been stolen from the facility.

The deputy spoke with the on-site manager, who had video of a male and female discussing taking other items from ATI, the statement said. The manager said they spoke with the rest of the crew and they identified the male in the video as Fawson, who was a former employee terminated for other reasons.

The value of the two skid steers was approximately $50,000 and the welders was $40,000, the site manager said, according to the probable cause statement.

After the video of the two suspects was shared on social media by the sheriff’s office, several tips came in, the statement said. All of the tips identified Fawson and Scarlett as the suspects, based on their physical appearance and Fawson’s voice.

Investigators picked up Scarlett from her place of employment at the end of her shift on Dec. 19 and willingly went to the nearest police department, the statement said. Fawson was also interviewed by police on the same date.

Both Fawson and Scarlett were eager to know the evidence police had in the case but denied the allegations, according to the probable cause statement. They willingly gave up their cell phones to be searched, which were sent to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 20, investigators discovered Scarlett had remotely accessed her cell phone and deleted the evidence prior to its review, according to the probable cause statement. Fawson also attempted to delete information on his phone remotely “but had trouble doing so.”

The following day, Fawson’s cell phone was downloaded and investigators found text messages between the suspects about going to ATI, the statement said. In addition to the text messages, investigators found photos of welders and skid steers that matched the description of those stolen from ATI.

On Dec. 22, Fawson and Scarlett were brought to the sheriff’s office and advised of their rights, the probable cause statement said. Fawson agreed to speak with deputies and admitted to scouting out ATI in September before returning on Nov. 11 to steal the skid steers and welders.

Scarlett also spoke with investigators, where she said she was the lookout and had full knowledge of what Fawson was doing, the statement said. She also told investigators where the skid steers and welders were located.

Both Fawson and Scarlett were arrested and booked at the Tooele County Detention Center following their discussion with investigators.

Fawson and Scarlett are scheduled to return to 3rd District Court for scheduling conferences on March 19 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.