Pair of Friday fires burn 150 acres

A pair of fires near the border between Salt Lake and Tooele counties burned 150 acres after they were sparked Friday night.

An arcing electrical line sparked the first fire just south of Interstate 80 around 8 p.m., according to North Tooele Fire District spokesman Ryan Willden. The fire spread down the electrical lines, igniting a separate fire.

The pair of spot fires spread uphill away from the roadway and east, Willden said. Due to the location of the fires, firefighters from Tooele and Salt Lake counties both responded.

Crews from NTFD, state Forestry, Fire and State Lands, West Valley City Fire Department and Unified Fire Department, as well as Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton, responded to the fires.

Firefighters remained on the fire, which was visible to traffic on I-80, until about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Willden.

The last Tooele County fire near Exit 99 was one of six set on Labor Day along the I-80 corridor that were deemed arson. The suspected arsons range from Tooele County to Summit County, according to Utah Fire Information.

Similar evidence discovered at each of the fires led investigators to believe the fires were related and intentionally set, according to state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokeswoman Leann Fox. Details on the investigation or what connected the fires was not made available by investigators.

Anyone with information related to the arson should contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.