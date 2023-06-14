Pamela Joyce Amposta Humburg, age 79, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away June 6, 2023. She was born in Montpelier, Idaho, June 3, 1944, to Don Humburg and Gwendolyn Jensen Humburg while they were living in Cokeville, Wyoming.

Pamela lived in many locations over her lifetime, some including Green River, Wyoming; Tooele, Utah; and Montpelier, Idaho; prior to moving to Henderson, Nevada, in 2017. She worked as a cashier and retired from Walmart. Pamela loved to spend time doing needle work and crocheting.

Pamela is survived by her three children Stephanie (Melinda) Koplets, Joey (Brooke) Amposta, Erica (CJ) Landis; three sisters Shannon (Larry) Schirm, JoLynn (Dean) Maloney, Dawn (Jim Hooker) Humburg; ten grandchildren Amanda, Katie, George, Carter, Gray, Miles, Jade, Tylar, Shaylee, Kristian; three great-grandchildren Pipper, Hudson, and Charlotte Jean.

