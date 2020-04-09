Paper census questionnaire forms start arriving today

Tooele County 7th highest in Utah for early response ♦

Today is the day.

April 8 is the day that paper questionnaires will start showing up in mailboxes of households that haven’t already responded online, by phone, or by mail.

But it’s not too late to use an electronic means to reply to the decennial census, according to Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham.

Households receiving the paper questionnaire can still respond online or by phone, or they can return it by mail in the enclosed envelope.

“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” he said. “It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”

Nationally 46.2% percent of households responded to the census by April 6. The state with the highest early response rate was Minnesota with 55.7%. Utah ranked 7th with 51.5%.

Tooele County, at 52.3%, was the 7th highest census early response rate among counties in Utah.

Some census operations and time frames have been modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The self response phase was scheduled for March 12 – July 31. It has been extended to Aug. 14.

The general no response follow up, personal door to door interviews, was scheduled to run from May 13 to July 31. It will now start on May 28 and run until Aug. 14.

Some areas where census takers were originally going to hand-deliver forms in person will now receive a letter in the mail from the Census Bureau reminding them to participate.

For households that don’t receive a letter in the mail, the Census Bureau will drop off a census invitation and paper form as soon as it is safe to do so.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years.

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency response, schools and bridges over the next 10 years.