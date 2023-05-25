Parachute Lane accident leaves driver in critical condition

Early Thursday morning, May 25, a male driver was critically injured in an accident at Midvalley Highway and Parachute Lane.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m., when the driver of a semitruck turned left from Parachute Lane onto westbound Midvalley Highway, also known as state Route 179, in front of a passenger vehicle, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the passenger vehicle didn’t have time to stop and he ran into the side of the semitruck’s trailer. The male driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the incident, as UHP officers were treating the scene like a fatal accident, according to Roden.

Troopers have not identified the driver of the vehicle.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.