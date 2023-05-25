Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image

May 25, 2023
Parachute Lane accident leaves driver in critical condition

Early Thursday morning, May 25, a male driver was critically injured in an accident at Midvalley Highway and  Parachute Lane. 

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m., when the driver of a semitruck turned left from Parachute Lane onto westbound Midvalley Highway, also known as state Route 179,  in front of a passenger vehicle, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden, public information officer at the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the passenger vehicle didn’t have time to stop and he ran into the side of the semitruck’s trailer. The male driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the incident, as UHP officers were treating the scene like a fatal accident, according to Roden.

Troopers have not identified the driver of the vehicle.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Ceilly Sutton

Latest posts by Ceilly Sutton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top