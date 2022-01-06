Parachute Lane/Pole Canyon Road get safety updates

Utah Department of Transportation crews began preparation work for safety enhancements to the intersection of Parachute Lane and Pole Canyon Road, formerly known as state Route 138.

Planned enhancements include a new stop sign for drivers coming eastbound from the dead end leg of the intersection — the abandoned S.R. 138 and a new stop sign for westbound traffic proceeding straight to the dead end leg.

Westbound travelers turning north to access Midvalley Highway will continue to have a free-right to make the turn without stopping.

Southbound motorists on Parachute will still need to stop before turning either direction, as before.

These enhancements will require an island at the intersection of Pole Canyon Road and Parachute Lane to separate the free-right turners from those who may be proceeding straight.

Crews plan to start removing asphalt at the intersection of Pole Canyon Road and Parachute Lane starting as early as Sept. 5, weather permitting,

UDOT officials said construction impacts will be minimal, with a possible lane shift. UDOT advises drivers to be cautious while traveling in the area.