Parades, fireworks and more set for Fourth of July

Tooele and Grantsville cities have five days of Fourth of July activities on the docket with the first starting tonight.

And the Town of Vernon will celebrate the holiday with a parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on these events for nearly a year with the help of several committees,” said Terra Sherwood, Tooele City’s assistant director of parks and recreation.

In Grantsville, planning and zoning administrator Jennifer Williams is in charge of the annual event. She said her committee started meeting once a month in February, and then met twice in June.

“We have an incredible schedule,” Williams said.

Three major changes are on tap for Tooele City’s celebration.

“The parade route is different this year,” Sherwood said. “It starts at the corner of Skyline and Main Street. Travels down Main Street to 200 North, which is Utah Avenue and then to the [Aquatic Center] park.”

The route then turns back south to the park at the 200 West and Utah Avenue intersection.

The second change coincides with the new parade route. The Kiwanis 5K Freedom Run will start in Settlement Canyon and connect with the parade route at the corner of Skyline and Main Street. It then traces the parade route to the finish line at Aquatic Center Park.

The third change in Tooele is with the fireworks celebration Saturday night.

“Our Saturday night concert will be held in the Tooele High School auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m.,” Sherwood said. “Fireworks will start at approximately 10 p.m. They are redoing the track at the football field, so that will not be available to the public to watch the fireworks. Parking will be limited around the high school, so people should plan accordingly.”

Fireworks will be set off at the THS soccer field.

The Miss Tooele City Pageant is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in the THS auditorium. Miss Grantsville Scholarship Pageant is set for Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the GHS auditorium. Grantsville’s Little Miss Grantsville Pageant is scheduled for Friday also at the GHS auditorium at 7 p.m.

Fridays on Vine will feature Iron Horse with Artie Hemphill at 7 p.m. followed by a movie. Both events will be held at Aquatic Center Park.

A pair of events are scheduled for Saturday night in Grantsville. The Dusk-To-Dawn Tennis Tournament starts at 7 p.m., and a six-on-six volleyball tourney begins at 6 p.m. at the GHS football field

Saturday’s events in Tooele include the Starship featuring Mickey Thomas concert at THS at 7:30 p.m. with the auditorium’s doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The concert is followed by fireworks.

Events continue on Monday with a three-on-three soccer tournament at Cherry Street Park in Grantsville at 6 p.m., and a three-on-three basketball tournament at Grantsville Elementary School also at 6 p.m.

Monday events in Tooele City include karaoke at Aquatic Center Park with an open mike from 4-5 p.m. and a karaoke contest at 5 p.m. Park activities on Monday will also include a Corvette show from 5- 8 p.m. A free community barbecue will be served at 6 p.m. — all at Aquatic Center Park.

The Bit & Spur Rodeo is slated for Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Deseret Peak Complex. Fireworks will be on display after the rodeo Tuesday night.

A Tooele County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast will start things off in Tooele on Tuesday from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Vine streets. The parade starts at 9 a.m.

Tooele festivities continue throughout Tuesday after the parade at Aquatic Center Park with activities, food, car show and a Charley Jenkins concert.

Tuesday’s activities in Grantsville include a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Grantsville Fire Station, flag raising ceremony at 8 a.m. at the fire station, one-mile kids run at 7 a.m. at GHS, Grantsville City 5K Scholarship run at 7:30 a.m. at GHS, a parade at 11 a.m., car show at 10 a.m. at Cherry Street Park, talent showcase at 1 p.m. and park activities until 5 p.m.

Fireworks are set for 10 p.m. at Cherry Street Park.

Grantsville’s parade route starts at City Hall, travels west on Main Street to Center Street, south to Cherry Street and then east to Cherry Street Park.

Vernon will also host a parade on Tuesday on Main Street at 10 a.m.