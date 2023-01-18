Park and Ride COVID testing site closing

Other testing options available ♦

Next week the COVID-19 testing site at the Tooele Park and Ride will close permanently. The site, which is run by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, will close on Jan. 26.

The state made the decision to close the site because many other options are available for COVID-19 testing, according to a press release from the Tooele County Health Department.

Those who need testing kits can order four free kits from www.covid.gov/tests.

They can also visit the Tooele County School District Student Services building at 1255 E. Vine Street for testing after making an appointment by calling 435-833-8778.

At-home kits are also available at local pharmacies. Some local pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing.

“DHHS will continue to prioritize access to necessary COVID-19 testing services for vulnerable and underserved communities with barriers to accessing healthcare,” the Tooele County Health Department wrote in their press release. “The DHHS Mobile Testing Team will still provide testing for long-term care facilities, congregate living settings such as prisons, and outbreaks as needed. There are currently no plans in place to discontinue distribution of testing supplies or home test kits.”

The TCHD encourages residents to continue to practice healthy habits to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses such as hand washing and avoiding contact with others when sick.

The health department offers the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge with no appointment needed.