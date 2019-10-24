Parked golf cart causes fire at Stansbury home

A Stansbury Park home caught fire Tuesday reportedly from a golf cart.

According to Jon Smith, spokesman for the North Tooele Fire District, the fire department received the call at 12:22 p.m. and was on scene at 101 Lakeview within five minutes. NTFD responded with two engines and were joined by Tooele County Sheriff deputies and first responders.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the source was determined to be a golf cart that was parked next to the side of the home, according to NTFD Fire Chief Randy Willden.

Smith said that the fire was contained within 40 minutes.

“House fires work differently than wildfires in that it is much harder for us to determine the containment level of the fire,” Smith said. “But the fire was put out quickly.”

How much damage the home sustained from the blaze was not available at press time. It was also unknown at press time if the home was occupied and if the resident was displaced by the fire.

Willden said no injuries were reported and homes next to the fire did not sustain any damages.

Smith said NTFD is largely a volunteer fire department whose volunteers live and work in the community.

“They do it out of the goodness of their hearts and they train frequently to handle these situations,” Smith said.

Smith expressed gratitude to the Grantsville City Fire Department, which was on its way to help with the fire but was called off.