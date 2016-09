Parker May has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mexico City South Mission. He leaves for the Mexico MTC on Oct. 11, 2016. Elder May will speak Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. in the Deseret Peak Ward sacrament meeting at 553 E. Durfee Street in Grantsville. Elder May is the son of Troy and Michele May.