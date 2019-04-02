Partial report released on mayor’s conduct

Portions of an investigation report of alleged misconduct by Grantsville City’s mayor were made public last week after a ruling by the Utah State Records Committee, according to city leaders.

Councilmembers indicated concerns after stories about Mayor Brent Marshall’s conduct were published in Salt Lake City newspapers during January 2018. Two former employees had alleged that Marshall fostered a hostile work environment. Others complained of the mayor’s intimidating tactics and aggressive behavior.

A front-page story in the Tooele Transcript Bulletin on Jan. 23, 2018, reported of an early-morning closed session of the City Council without the mayor to discuss information when the allegations came to light.

On Feb. 8, 2018, an investigation was authorized by the City Council and independent attorney Spencer Phillips was hired to conduct the investigation, according to the investigation report.

Councilwoman Krista Sparks served as spokesperson for the City Council on Monday regarding the report’s release.

“When these allegations were brought to light, we as a council took it very seriously,” Sparks said. “We determined that we would hire an independent person to look into the allegations.”

The City Council at the time consisted of Sparks, Tom Tripp, Jewel Allen, Scott Stice and Neil Critchlow.

Sparks said council members were only provided verbal report of the original investigation and not given any hard copies when the report was initially released.

She said the City Council knew early on in the investigation process that it would not have power to remove the mayor from office, according to state law.

“We couldn’t impeach the mayor,” she said.

Phillips completed the report on March 26, 2018, but the information was classified as confidential on the basis of attorney-client privilege. A reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune had sought to make the report an open record by filing GRAMA requests at various times with Grantsville City. Those requests were denied by City Recorder Christine Webb on the basis of attorney-client privilege, according to Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs.

Further appeals to make the record public were denied until the Tribune appealed the case with the Utah State Records Committee, which has now made portions of the investigation report a public record.

According to the ruling by the State Records Committee, the recent attempt to make the investigation public was “granted in part and denied in part.”

Major portions of the report were redacted to protect the identities and information received from individuals interviewed by Phillips during the investigation.

Sparks said that council members were unaware of the allegations against Marshall until stories appeared in Salt Lake City newspapers in January 2018. The Transcript Bulletin had also published stories about the allegations that same month.

“The information coming forward last week was just old news resurfacing,” Sparks said. “We had seen the report and already had taken action. As a council, we want the public to know that we did take action.

“We met with the mayor and provided some stipulations he should follow and he was professional about it,” Sparks added. “Our biggest concern is for our city employees — that they can feel confident in doing their jobs and that the public can feel confident when they do business with the city.”

Sparks indicated confidentially of the report was essential to protect city employees and others interviewed. She also added that she has had conversations with the mayor about some of his reported behaviors.

“I can’t speak for the entire council on this point, but the mayor and I have had some hard conversations concerning these issues,” she said.

The mayor had not seen any of the report until last Friday, Coombs said. Attempts by the Transcript Bulletin to reach the mayor for comment about the report were unsuccessful.

Council members always met in closed sessions when talking about these issues because they involved personnel issues, Coombs added.

According to the report, evidence considered during the investigation included reviewing Grantsville City Policies and Procedures Manual, witness statements made during interviews, and articles published by the Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News.

According to the report, some of the main complainants about the mayor included Rachel Wright, former Grantsville City Recorder; Shauna Kertamus, former front desk clerk, zoning administrator; Laurie Hurst, Grantsville City resident; Susan Johnsen, Grantsville City resident; and Critchlow, Grantsville City Council. Their names were mentioned in the report because they had been mentioned in previous news stories. The name of one complainant was redacted.

A total of 25 individuals were interviewed either face-to-face at Grantsville City Library on Feb. 20-21 or later with telephone interviews.

Wright alleged, among other things, that the mayor’s “physical and verbal aggression and workplace harassment … ultimately led her to leave her job,” according to the report.

Johnsen alleged that Marshall’s “manner was intimidating” and that “he stands too close, he yells in your face on top of you when you’re trying to do make a point. It’s just, you know, that kind of boorish behavior,” according to the report

Kertamus alleged Marshall’s “intimidating tactics and aggressive behavior” caused her to quit her job as Grantsville City Zoning and Planning Administrator, according to the report.

Critchlow stated he has repeatedly observed the mayor’s inability to control his temper, and his verbal and/or physical aggression toward others when he is upset, according to the report.

Marshall was interviewed twice during the investigation.

In the report, Marshall states: “I’m a touchy person, but I didn’t realize that was offensive to a lot of people.” He asserted that when he puts his hands or arms on another person’s shoulders, “It is only a way of making an acknowledgement with the person.”

Councilman Scott Stice said the City Council wanted to keep information in the report confidential because most of the people interviewed were told their names, and the information they provided, would be confidential.

He said some people interviewed most likely would not come forward if they were identified, and it would have hindered the investigation.

“Really, in the end, if we thought there were grounds to do more we would do it. He (mayor) did nothing illegal,” Stice said.