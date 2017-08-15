Partial solar eclipse begins here Monday at 10:13 a.m.

Major crowds expected to head north for total eclipse ♦

Tooele County residents are within a three-to-four hour drive to the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on Monday morning.

“The centerline is just north of Idaho Falls and south of Rexburg,” said NASA ambassador Patrick Wiggins of Stansbury Park.

The last time a total solar eclipse crossed the United States from coast-to-coast was 99 years ago in 1918, according to greatamericaneclipse.com. Wiggins said the path of totality is not much more than 100 kilometers or 63 miles wide.

The path is where people will be able to see the moon completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere — the corona, according to the NASA website.

“The celestial event is a solar eclipse in which the moon passes between the sun and Earth and blocks all or part of the sun for up to about three hours,” the NASA website continues. “For this eclipse, the longest period when the moon completely blocks the sun from any given location along the path is about two minutes and 40 seconds.”

The path stretches from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. It continues from Oregon through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

A partial solar eclipse can be seen by nearly everyone in the United States on Monday, but the thin path of totality will pass through portions of the 14 states, according to the NASA website. Western states include Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

“Looking at a partial eclipse is like going to a symphony hall, but standing outside trying to hear the music,” Wiggins said. “So it’s best to go inside the hall and hear the music or be near the path of totality.”

At Prairie City, Oregon the total solar eclipse with last for 2 minutes, 06 seconds. At Idaho Falls, Idaho it will last for 1 minute, 48 seconds and in Rexburg 2 minutes, 17 seconds. The eclipse begins in Idaho Falls at 10:15 a.m., and totality begins there at 11:33 a.m. The eclipse ends at 12:58 p.m.

The total eclipse will last 2 minutes, 26 minutes in Casper, Wyoming and for 2 minutes, 20 seconds at Teton Village, Wyoming.

Crowds are expected to gather along the path of totality from coast to coast.

“I understand the Idaho Highway Patrol is treating this as something similar to a major natural disaster for their highways,” Wiggins said. “Think of LA freeway congestion times 10.”

The NASA ambassador said he has watched five total eclipses including in 1979 in Idaho. He also has watched them in Africa, Indonesia, the Caribbean and Baja, Mexico. He said the path of totality during the eclipse in Baja lasted 7 minutes, 30 seconds.

“They’re all a bit different, but what is interesting is the different effects they have on humans and wildlife,” Wiggins said. “It’s sort of like people are going through a good dread. I’ve seen people crying, but most of them are jumping up and down.”

For the Salt Lake City area, the start of the eclipse is 10:13 a.m. with maximum eclipse at 11:33 a.m. and the end of the eclipse at 12:59 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

The maximum eclipse in Idaho Falls is 11:33 a.m., and the maximum in Rexburg is at 11:34 a.m. The eclipse begins at 10:16 at Teton Village, Wyoming with maximum eclipse at 11:35 a.m.

For those interested, the drive time from Tooele to Idaho Falls is about 3 hours, 33 minutes.

The only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses,” according to the NASA website.

Wiggins said it still may be early enough to go online and order them with two-day shipping.

“There really is not much to them; they’re worth about $1,” Wiggins said.

He said Copy Cottage, Moran Eye Center and Tooele Vision have had them, but are now out of them. He said Eye Health Professionals at 88 E. 200 North, Tooele should have more in a few days. The Leonardo in Salt Lake City is out, but expects to have more on Wednesday.