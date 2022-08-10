Party Rock Project to perform during last Fridays on Vine 

Utah-based band “Party Rock Project” will perform at the last Fridays on Vine event of 2022 on Friday evening.

The concert will take place at the Aquatic Center Park located on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street in Tooele City.

Before the concert, at 6 p.m. and going until 8 p.m., the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will host their annual food bank benefit barbeque.

The cost is $5 per person and all of the proceeds will be donated to the local food bank.

At 7 p.m. Party Rock Project will take to the stage.

“Party Rock Project is a blast,” Holly Tippetts, Tooele City Arts Council director said. “The show is a highly entertaining mix of an epic rock and pop concert, intimate piano bar, laugh-out-loud comedy, and competitive audience participation. Each and every event is a totally unique one-of-a-kind experience.”

This will be the last Fridays on Vine event until next year.

“I can’t believe this is the last show of the summer,” Tippetts said. “It’s been a great year and the bands have all been amazing.”

Those interested in attending the event should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.