Past CAMDS employees invited to reunion in Stockton on Sept. 17

Past workers from the Chemical Agent Munitions Disposal System at Tooele Army Depot South Area are invited to a reunion on Sept. 17.

The reunion is from noon to 6 p.m. at the Alex Baker Memorial Park on East Silver Avenue in Stockton, according to the CAMDS Reunion Committee.

Personnel who are invited include: government and contractor workers who worked at CAMDS from Sept. 10, 1979 to Jan. 31, 2007; Tooele Army Depot/Deseret Chemical Depot medical, security, facilities and fire department employees; all former DCD employees, spouses and/or significant others; and spouses of deceased CAMDS employees.

The reunion is a potluck and everyone is asked to bring a prepared dish. To know what dish to bring, please contact Karen Hunter at 435-830-7900 (hunterhaven@gmail.com), Sue Carson at 435-830-8335 (bumbleb6948@yahoo.com), or Suzy Wall at 435-840-4196 (wall54@msn.com).

All attendees are also asked to bring lawn chairs.

The reunion committee will provide water, lemonade and soda. Alcohol is prohibited at the park. Attendees unable to contribute a dish will be charged $7. The reunion is intended for adults; there will be no entertainment or games provided for children.

All reunion updates will be posted on the CAMDS Facebook page. Prospective attendees are asked to go to the page and inform the reunion committee whether or not they plan to attend.

Those who do not have a Facebook account are asked to RSVP to reunion organizer Richard Trujillo at 435-840-1639 or richardtru1@gmail.com.