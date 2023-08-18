Patrick G. Ross, 82, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, while visiting family in Escanaba, Michigan.

He was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Ontonagon, Michigan, son of Elwood J. and Mary C. (Schon) Ross. Patrick was raised in Ontonagon and graduated from high school in 1958. Pat was very involved in sports during his high school years, especially having a passion for basketball. Pat honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corp.

He married Donna (Foeller) Cleary and she preceded him in death in 1974. Donna had six children and they also had two together. On Feb. 14, 1976, Pat married Gretchan G. Gleich at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ontonagon.

Following their wedding, they moved to Tooele, Utah, where he worked as an environmental specialist until 1994. They relocated to Arizona and he was employed on the Davis Monthan Air Force Base until his retirement in 2005.

Pat enjoyed reading, telling jokes, and playing softball. If he wasn’t playing a sport, he was watching them. During their retirement years, Pat and Gretchan loved being on their rocking chairs, sipping a glass of wine on their porch. Pat had a sense of humor that was beyond measure and had a great smile that will be missed by all who knew him. He was a member of the Amvets and was previously involved with the Eagles Lodge.

Among survivors include his wife Gretchan of Tucson, AZ; two children Michael (Michelle) Ross and Samantha (Doug) Whichelo; stepchildren Kristine, Kim, Jeriann, Steven, Laura, and Peggy; grandchildren Nick, Lawson, and Max Ross, and Michael and Matthew Whichelo; sister Joanne Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Arthur Johnson.

A celebration of Patrick’s life will take place at a later date in Tucson, Arizona.

A message of condolence may be directed to the family by visiting www.crawfordfuneralhomes.net.