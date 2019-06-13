Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Maryann Keller and Katelyn Yarrington prepare for their role as colonists in a skit during Patriot Camp held at the Coulter House in Stansbury Park.
  • Wade Alexander plays historical figure Ben Franklin talking about freedom and liberty.
  • Vivienne Lage puts her homemade rocket on the launcher during an activity at Patriot Camp on Wednesday morning.
  • James Swallon works on a group project during Patriot Camp on Wednesday morning.
  • Candy Swallon teaches a group at the Patriot Camp about the constitution.

June 13, 2019
Patriot Camp Held at the Coulter House

A Utah Patriot Camp was held June 10 – 13 at the Coulter House Event Center in Stansbury Park. The day camp taught youth about the founding of America, along with early American history. The camp’s intent was to spark children’s interest in American history, and to develop an understanding into what makes the United States unique.

During the camp, children were split into groups and moved between activity stations. They also learned about why the American colonists wanted independence, the constitution of the United States, and what makes the United States unique.

Utah Patriot Camps are held throughout the state. The local camp was organized by camp director Kasondra Riddle.

