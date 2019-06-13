Patriot Camp Held at the Coulter House

A Utah Patriot Camp was held June 10 – 13 at the Coulter House Event Center in Stansbury Park. The day camp taught youth about the founding of America, along with early American history. The camp’s intent was to spark children’s interest in American history, and to develop an understanding into what makes the United States unique.

During the camp, children were split into groups and moved between activity stations. They also learned about why the American colonists wanted independence, the constitution of the United States, and what makes the United States unique.

Utah Patriot Camps are held throughout the state. The local camp was organized by camp director Kasondra Riddle.