Patriotic sing-along at the Clark Farm

Grantsville Summer of Fun continues ♦

As part of Grantsville’s Summer of Fun series, there will be a free patriotic concert at the Clark Historic Farm on Saturday, July 8.

During the event, several groups will perform including a harmonica trio, according to Laurie Hurst, organizer of the event.

There will also be an armed forces salute.During the concert, those in attendance will be encouraged to sing along. Those who want to attend should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

“This is a great way to keep the patriotic spirit going,” Hurst said. “Come enjoy a beautiful evening in the countryside and celebrate America.”

The Clark Farm is located at 378 W. Clark Street and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.