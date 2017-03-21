Patsy (Pat) Ann Andrews

Pat was born on Dec. 22, 1943, to Crayton J. Campbell and La Verda Wade Campbell in Silver Fork, Utah. In passing she was surrounded by many family members as she reunited with her loving husband Merril Kay Andrews on March 16, 2017.

After graduating from Cyprus High School, she married the love of her life Merril Kay Andrews on July 3, 1962. She loved to be surrounded by her family and pets. She was kind and generous and loved to help any family member in any way. Pat was survived by her daughters Beverly Dalton, Kim Pilcher (Joe Pilcher), Nancy Andrews (Tom Junyszek) and Sharon Kelley (Bill Kelley); 10 grandkids and eight great-grandchildren and two brothers, Crayton Gene Campbell (Gail Campbell) and Lewis Glen Campbell (Bonnie Campbell). She was preceded in death by her husband Merril Kay Andrews, father Crayton J. Campbell, mother La Verda Wade Campbell and brother Elbert Campbell.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at the LDS church, 428 S. Hale Street, Grantsville, Utah. Friends may call at Didericksen Memorial for viewing at 87 W. Main Street, Grantsville, Utah, Monday, March 20 from 6–8 p.m. and 10–11 a.m. before services on Tuesday (428 S. Hale, Grantsville, Utah). Interment in the Grantsville City Cemetery immediately following.