Paul Elliott Howard, 78, passed away Feb. 15, 2021, at home with his family. Paul was born to Jewel and Evelyn Howard on Jan. 27, 1943, in his great grandfather’s cabin in Flint Springs, Kentucky. The snow was so deep that the doctor arrived by horse and buggy. The family moved to Louisville after his father returned from WWII and Paul graduated from Valley Traditional High School and the University of Louisville with a degree in English literature. Paul served 22 years in the US Army, including tours in Germany and Korea. After retirement he returned to school at APSU for social work and worked with adults with special needs until he retired again to spend many years in his favorite role the great Papa.

Paul married his lifelong love Margaret Sandage on June 4, 1965, and enjoyed 51 years raising a family and traveling the world until her death in 2016. Preceded in death by wife Margaret and son Andrew, he is survived by daughter Melaina Mansanarez (Duane); brother Tony Howard (Denise); grandchildren Morgen, Madeline, Chandler, Chloe, Paul, DJ (Meghan), Stephen (Hollie); eight great-grandchildren; and treasured brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Paul left us many lessons: eat plenty of real cornbread and drink sweet tea, play basketball and tennis often, take a hike and hold hands, do any dangerous thing you like with your grandkids even if their mother tells you not to, wander, make friends out of strangers, if you know a song with a person’s name in it sing it to them, make one up if you need to, and always jump off the high dive.

Service will be held at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, Utah, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Paul would be happy if you donated to Special Olympics Kentucky at 105 Lakeview Ct., Frankfort, KY 40601, to get more athletes on the playing field.

A live stream of the funeral will be available at: my.gather.app/remember/paul-howard-2021