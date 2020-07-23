Paula Mantes Argus

7/10/1934 – 7/19/2020

Paula was born in Tooele, Utah, to her beloved parents Helen and Ernest Mantes. She was a high school English teacher for thirty years, encouraging and inspiring her students to become true learners, joyful readers, and open-minded thinkers. She was a beloved leader in the Order of the Eastern Star in her local Tooele Valley Chapter, statewide in Utah, and internationally as a General Grand Chapter Trustee. She traveled all over the world with life-long colleagues and friends. She tinkled the ivories with effortless elan. She speechified with oratorial vigor and a few dirty jokes. She was a fabulous dancer; cutting the rug with a beautiful combination of exuberance and elegance. She played a pretty good hand of bridge. Her shrimp dip was renowned. She cherished her friends and was fiercely cherished by them in return.

She died peacefully in her sleep and is survived by her brother George and his wife Mary Ann Mantes, her daughters Cathy Argus and Camille Argus, and son-in-law Andrew Posey, granddaughter Hallie Hemingway and her husband Joey Schultz and their children Elliot and Lincoln, grandson Dave King, nephew Ernie Mantes, niece Stacey Kouris, her husband Mark Kouris, and grandnieces Gabrielle and Zoe.

There will be no services but please raise a glass and toast her on her way to her next great adventure.

Donations to a charity of your choice.