Paula Workman Aagard, a long-time resident of Grantsville, Utah, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 19, 2018, at her home in Grantsville.

She was born Aug. 27, 1936, in Provo, Utah, to Karl and Arvilla Workman. Paula grew up in Hinckley, Utah, and graduated from Delta High School in 1954.

Paula had three children and was later divorced. She then met the love of her life Gary Aagard. They were married and joined two families together raising seven children. Paula and Gary spent 44 wonderful years together fishing, camping, traveling and taking care of their growing family.

Paula was a very hard worker and was always concerned about the well being of her family and friends.

Paula loved her family and socializing with close friends. She enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. She had immaculate flower beds and especially enjoyed purple flowers.

Paula is survived by her husband Gary; their six children, Debbie Privett (Curtis), Kathy Burton (Randy), Kim Russell (Breck), Ted Aagard (Kenna), Wendy Dimmick (Cory) and Trudie Peterson (Kyle); 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son Mark Holsten; and grandchildren Mike Madrid, J.J. Russell and Kristie Russell Anderson.

A graveside service was held Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Grantsville Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 731, Grantsville, Utah, 84029.