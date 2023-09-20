A woman was killed while walking on SR- 112 on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 17 after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the woman was 25 to 30 years of age, but she hasn’t been identified.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to 2163 W. SR-112 around 9:18 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department. The reporting party said they didn’t know if the woman was deceased or not.

When they arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased and spoke with the driver of the vehicle who hit her. The driver was cooperative during the investigation and didn’t seem to be impaired, Bentley said.

At the time of the accident the female was standing partially in the roadway wearing dark clothing on a dark area of the road.

SR-112 was closed for over two hours and traffic was diverted through Sheep Lane.

The driver won’t be facing any charges at this time.