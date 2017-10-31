Pedestrian killed while crossing Tooele Main Street

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Main Street in Tooele Monday evening, according to Tooele City police.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 500 N. Main St. on an auto-pedestrian accident at 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. A man in his 60s was crossing the street from west to east when he was struck by an SUV in a northbound lane.

When officers arrived, it was determined the man had suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, Kalma said. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

The driver of the SUV was cooperative with officers and remained at the scene of the crash, according to Kalma. The accident is still under investigation and no citations have been issued, she said.

There is no crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and 500 North in Tooele City.

Both northbound lanes of Main Street were closed for about an hour, with traffic diverted onto side streets between 400 North and 600 North, Kalma said. A single northbound lane remained closed for several hours.

Kalma said drivers and pedestrians should be alert with shorter daylight hours in the fall and winter. Pedestrians are reminded to use crosswalks in safe, well-lit areas.