Performer will sing about Tooele County pioneers

Utah historian, singer-songwriter and musician Clive Romney will entertain and enlighten the audience with stories of Tooele County pioneers Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Coulter House Event Center in Stansbury Park.

The event is sponsored by the Stanbury Art and Literary Society.

“My stories are interlaced with songs, so I will tell some stories about Utah,” Romney said. “I’ll also tell some stories specific to Tooele County. I’ve been working with some of the great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren of Hilda Erickson. Her relatives will sing a song about her I wrote.

“She was an amazing lady,” he added. “The song I wrote is about her early life. She walked across the plains when she was 8 years old.” Erickson lived until she was 108 years old.

Romney said the title of the song is “The Music I Hear,” and the subtitle is “Step Out of My Way.”

“She danced, enjoyed community-organized dances and was a very social person,” Romney said. “If you weren’t up to dancing, you better step out of her way.”

Romney mentioned that Erickson also was an accomplished seamstress and tailor.

He said that after she lived in Grantsville for several years, Erickson moved to Ibapah where she delivered every baby there for nearly two decades. She then moved back to Grantsville.

“She also was a very accomplished horsewoman,” Romney said.

The singer-songwriter will also perform a song he wrote about Orson Albert Johnson who died in Clover, Utah, in 1920. Johnson was the son of Luke Johnson, an Apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The song is titled “These Two Hands.”

“Orson’s father Luke, died when Orson was 11, and left him as the sole breadwinner for the family in Clover,” Romney said.

Romney wears many hats, according to his bio. He is a composer, songwriter and storyteller with hundreds of published works. He also is a recording artist with thousands of performances in diverse genres, according to his bio.

The Stansbury Art and Literary Society was founded in 2009 by Pat Jessie. She and Romney are members of the Utah Arts and Museum Change Leader Program.

“Clive said he had gathered information about Tooele County pioneers and would come out and do a performance singing and telling stories about these pioneers,” Jessie said. “Our members have done a good job in letting people know about Clive. We are hoping for a reasonable size crowd.”

She said Romney charges a fee, so donations would be welcomed.

Coulter House Event Center is located at 175 E. state Route 138 in Stansbury Park.