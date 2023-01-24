Personal shopper changes more than clothes, changes a heart

The building’s foyer was filled with people, yet one person stood out because of his smile. If his smile was any broader it would have had the capacity to swallow the building in which he was standing in one inhalation; because he was wearing a new suit and shoes.

“I got two suits, ties, shirts and shoes!” The preteen boy said as if he were a peacock spreading his stunning, colorful tail feathers while strutting across a fashion runway.

He was excited! And rightfully so. These were the very first dress close he had ever owned, as he lives in humble circumstances that would never afford him such luxury. But, the clothing on show wasn’t the whole story. The threads making up the clothing were not showing all the strands of what was happening here.

The unseen, binding thread of importance was another person, Lindsey Schwab, a senior director of merchandise operations for the world’s largest retailer. She knows clothing, style and design. She also has a caring and sharing heart that is unlike the artificial heart once surgically implanted into Barney Clark. Her heart is the genuine article. When Lindsey learned of a local boy in genuine need, she instantly made the decision to transplant her skill and love directly into the young man.

She completed the successful transplant by picking the boy up at his home so she could become his personal shopper. The two drove together and then pursued style through retail stores where they selected fitting suits. Then, Lindsey fashioned his complete look as if fitting a family Christmas tree with tinsel and lights, as she carefully guided him to select complimentary shirts, ties and shoes. By the end of their afternoon adventure the young man had completed his transition from chrysalis to butterfly.

It takes more than just clothes to make such a transition. It must include strong, colorful threads which bind personal attention, quality time, devotion, caring and love. It takes the touch of a caring personal shopper.

The boy’s transition enabled by his extraordinary personal shopper was on touching display in the foyer of the large building. “I got two suits, ties, shirts and shoes!”

But he got more than that! He received more than simple threads of fabric. He received threads of love from his personal shopper, Lindsey Schwab. She knows clothing, but more importantly, she knows how to change the heart.

Lynn Butterfield lives in Erda and is a managing broker for a real estate company.