Pet care important during pandemic

While the COVID-19 virus does seem to affect pets directly from a health standpoint, taking care of them through this worldwide health crisis remains as important as ever.

Their owners are spending more time at home, which can benefit both animal and human alike. However, potential financial hardships can put pet owners in a bind when it comes to keeping their pets well-fed, healthy and happy.

“I think the biggest thing that it changes in that regard is being sure that you put yourself in a situation where, as much as you can, as much as is within your power, as you test your means well enough, that you can continue to provide (quality) care,” said Roger Prows, owner of Rockstar Pets in Tooele. “My concern is for people who end up out of work for this, or people who have their lives kind of turned upside-down, having to re-home animals and have issues in that regard – which is a concern any time we see any sort of economic downturn.”

Prows noted that pets tend to benefit when their owner is home more often.

“A lot of our pets are the sole winners in this situation,” he said. “They seem to be the ones who have had their lives improved during the pandemic. I know my animals certainly seem to be enjoying that change. Overall, if the change is a change that alleviates stress on an animal, they do very well for it.”

Animals can also be a good coping mechanism for people living alone during a period of isolation and social distancing, Prows said.

“I think that it’s a good opportunity for people to use their animals and animals to use their people as a way to adapt and cope and help them,” he said. “It’s a little less isolating if you have something else curled up next to you, or something you can utilize as a hobby or a distraction, depending on what kind of animals you’re talking about – if you’re talking about a decorative animal or more of a companion animal.”

Prows hopes to keep Rockstar Pets open through the days, weeks and months to come, as he is in discussions with the state to establish his business as an essential service in the event of a statewide stay-at-home order. He said he has noticed a slight increase in overall sales, particularly with people buying items such as dog food, exotic pet foods and bedding materials in larger quantities. However, he said the increase in sales has led to very few shortages in supply – most of which are resolved in short order.

Prows recommended that customers keep an eye on Rockstar Pets’ Facebook page for any further updates.

“I’ve been trying to be really proactive about being on there and and being real open about what’s going on, addressing people’s concerns ahead of time,” he said. “I feel like if everyone’s prepared, there’s less panic and concern and we can kind of get on with taking this seriously and approaching it in a productive manner.”