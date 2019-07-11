Peter Breinholt to again take the stage at Fridays on Vine

Peter Breinholt, a popular Utah performer and recording artist, will again take the stage for Fridays on Vine this week.

This will be the fifth visit to the stage of Tooele City’s summer concert series at Aquatic Center Park. As someone who has played at venues around the state, Breinholt said he’s seen what it takes to have a good, successful concert series.

“Tooele has one of those,” he said.

Utah is the center point of Breinholt’s career, with most of the Salt Lake-based performer’s shows in the boundaries of the state. In addition to Fridays on Vine, Breinholt has at least seven shows scheduled through the end of the year along the Wasatch Front.

The past year and a half were significant for Breinholt, who spent the winter and spring of 2018 in a coastal town in Ecuador with his wife and four children. It gave the family time to slow down and get away from the bustle of life in America, he said.

Following the time in Ecuador, Breinholt recorded and released his first album of new material in 10 years last December. The album, “The Counting of Nothing,” was recorded primarily in his personal studio in his garage, with Breinholt playing almost all of the parts on the album by himself.

The decade-long hiatus from a new, original album was partly do to where he was in his life, Breinholt said. With a young family and other responsibilities, he said he would keep trying to work on new music but would have to abandon it.

“By the end of the time in Ecuador … I was ready to do something concrete,” Breinholt said.

Armed with a new album worth of music, Breinholt said the Fridays on Vine crowd can expect to hear an almost entirely new slate of songs for the concert. Like any band, however, there will be a few songs they always perform, he said.

Fridays on Vine begin every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park at 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public, but seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.