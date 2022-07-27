Peter Breinholt to perform at Fridays on Vine

Utah indie folk artist, Peter Breinholt, will perform Friday evening during the Fridays on Vine concert series.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park, located on the corner of Vine Street and 200 West.

Breinholt began writing songs as a child and in high school, he knew he wanted to write full time.

“I see myself first and foremost as a songwriter,” Breinholt told the Transcript. “It has always been about writing songs. I kind of idolized these amazing songwriters like Paul Simon and John Lennon. What happened was when I started writing, the songs started to gain traction and it thrust me into a position of performing them.”

Now at 54 years old, Breinholt performs all over the state and plays a major role in the Utah music scene.

He has put out several albums and is currently working on releasing more music.

“I have ideas for four albums,” Breinholt said.

During his performance Friday evening, Breinholt will perform songs his fans haven’t heard in a while.

“I’m going to create a setlist based on songs we haven’t performed at Fridays on Vine before,” he said. “I want to give the Tooele crowd an entirely new show.”

Breinholt, who has performed over five times at Fridays on Vine, is looking forward to his performance.

“This isn’t a hard show to get excited about, because it’s a good concert series,” he said. “We have played in lots of places and I can name a few that have really caught on and grown, and I feel like Fridays on Vine is one of those. The community really turns out.”

Those interested in attending Breinholt’s performance should bring a blanket or chair to sit on.