Peter Breinholt to perform during Fridays on Vine

Utah indie folk artist Peter Breinholt will perform on the evening of Friday, July 28 during the Fridays on Vine concert series.

The concert will take place at the Aquatic Center Park, located on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending should bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

Prior to and during the concert, a shaved ice truck and the Chick’n Lick’n food truck will be on site.

During the concert, Breinholt will entertain community members with his acoustic, indie-folk, rock music. Breinholt first began writing songs as a child, but became serious about his music career in high school.

“I see myself first and foremost as a songwriter,” he said. “It has always been about writing songs. I kind of idolized these amazing songwriters like Paul Simon and John Lennon. What happened was when I started writing, the songs started to gain traction and it thrust me into a position of performing them.”

Breinholt released his first album entitled “Songs about the Great Divide,” also nicknamed “The Big Parade” 30 years ago.

Since then, Breinholt has released five traditional albums, one greatest hits album, one Christmas album, and one live album. His latest album was released in 2018, and he has plans to release another one this fall.

Each of his albums are self-produced.

“We are very independent,” Breinholt said, speaking of his band.

Now, Breinholt is a well-known performer throughout Utah. He has performed many sold out shows in every major concert hall in the state including Kingsbury Hall, Tuacahn, and Sundance.

This year Breinholt has taken some time off to relax and travel Europe, but he has some big shows planned for the rest of the summer.

“Our shows are really kicking in this summer,” he said. “It’s been quiet so far. We don’t have quite as many shows as we normally have, but we have some bigger shows planned.”

Breinholt has performed several times at Fridays on Vine.

“Every time we perform at Fridays on Vine, we’ve never had a bad year,” Breinholt said. “It’s always a solid show and there’s always a solid crowd … Each year, our audience grows. We are excited to be invited back.”

Each year Breinholt changes up his set list to include new songs the Tooele audience hasn’t heard before.

“I will look at last year’s setlist and the setlist from the year before, and I know I don’t want to repeat anything,” he said. “I want to do a completely new show. Between the eight albums, I’ve been able to do shows without repeating a lot of songs … It’s going to be fun to perform these songs that we haven’t touched for even 20 years.”

Breinholt wants to encourage community members to attend his concert.

“I think a lot of people think our music fits with the outdoor stage really well,” Breinholt said. “Some of our themes compliment outdoor settings. It’s always a good marriage when we come out to Tooele with the setting.”

Breinholt wants to thank his Tooele fans and Tooele City for allowing him to perform. To learn more about Breinholt, visit his website at peterbreinholt.com.