Peter Breinholt to perform this at Fridays on Vine

Utah indie folk artist Peter Breinholt will perform this Friday during the Fridays on Vine concert series. Breinholt said he’s been in love with songwriting since he was a boy.

Breinholt began writing songs when he was young and became serious about it in high school.

Later, when he attended the University of Utah, Breinholt’s songs began becoming more well-known and he started performing.

“I see myself first and foremost as a songwriter,” Breinholt said. “When I was a kid, that’s when I started writing songs. It was always about writing songs. I kind of idolized these amazing song writers like Paul Simon and John Lennon. What happened was when I started writing, these songs started to gain more traction and it thrust me into a position of performing them.”

Breinholt began to learn how to perform his indie folk songs in front of a live audience and he grew to enjoy performing.

“At first, I hadn’t really thought the performing part through yet,” he said. “I was kind of thrown into it and I adapted. Pretty soon I began to do a lot of performing and I became known to people, first as a performer. So, now I really enjoy performing.”

Breinholt is inspired to perform, because he considers himself a huge fan of music.

“I think I am just a big fan first,” he said. “My whole life I’ve been really drawn into music over and over again. I just have some good memories and music was right in the center of all of them. I remember kind of exploring an inner world that music kind of develops in people. I think being a fan, there’s a lot of meaning in other people’s music for me. It’s cool that I can turn around and have my own version of that for some people.”

Now 53-year-old Breinholt performs all over Utah and is a major part of the Utah music scene.

Breinholt has played for Fridays on Vine many times.

“We used to do it every other year there at Fridays on Vine,” he said. “We love this show. It’s so fun.”

Breinholt is thrilled that live music can be enjoyed again.

“The music industry was really hit when the pandemic began,” he said. “It just feels like the industry- the live music industry- is coming back to life. We just performed at the Sandy Amphitheater on Friday night, June 18, and we could really feel the electricity from the audience. Audiences are ready. We are really feeling the audiences right now. When people bring that type of electricity, those are special shows to be a part of.”

Breinholt is ready to perform this Friday.

“We really just love this particular music series,” he said. “It’s so consistent and this series has been around for a while, it’s working, it’s in a really good place, and we are just really excited.”

The concert will begin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park on Vine Street in Tooele City.