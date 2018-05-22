Peterson finishes stint with Communities That Care

Although she will finish her job as director of Tooele City’s Communities That Care program on Friday, Heidi Peterson will continue to tell the “Tooele Story” about the success of the program to groups throughout the state and nation.

After five years leading Communities That Care, and 11 years working for Tooele City, Peterson will soon start a new job as a program manager for the Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health in Salt Lake City.

“Tooele definitely is the flagship for the state and nation for Communities That Care,” Peterson said. “We were the first city in the state to use the program. It came out of the University of Washington and Tooele initially had a grant to start the program. Milo Berry started it back in 2002.”

Since then, other cities in the state have begun Communities That Care programs.

“Probably a highlight of my time in working for Tooele was when I was asked to travel back to Washington, D.C. and present at the National Academy of Sciences,” Peterson said.

The four main elements of Communities That Care include Guiding Good Choices, QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) suicide prevention, and the Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards.

Peterson has worked with all four elements. When she first started back in 2007, she was thrilled with the programs offered by Tooele City.

“I fell in love with this idea that there was a place where the community supported a program that helped families so much and was so rich in science,” Peterson said. “It wasn’t just fluff. It became apparent that there was solid prevention science behind it.”

She explained that some prevention programs in the past did not work or were even detrimental.

She said a campaign where eggs were being fried with the slogan “Here’s Your Brain on Drugs,” was not good.

“Some of these campaigns caused more harm than good because they incited a sense of curiosity or thrill-seeking,” Peterson said.

“The basis of prevention science says that there is a list of things that put kids at risk across all domains of their lives. There are risk factors at home, risk factors at school, risk factors with various types of personalities and risk factors with the community,” she said.

Peterson said the Mayor’s Youth Recognition awards utilize a protective factor.

Over the past 15 years nearly 2,000 youth have received the Mayor’s Youth Recognition Award. Between 100 to 150 students were honored during the past 15 years, she said.

Youth awards are handed out to students at Tooele City Council meetings, and recipients are featured in photos published in the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Students are recognized in front of the city council, with teachers and parents in the audience.

“At the heart of what protects kids is the idea that we give them opportunities to learn new skills and then we recognize them for the good things they do,” Peterson said. “And when kids are recognized for the good things they do, they are more likely to repeat those things.”

She said the activity bonds students with Tooele City, their teachers and their families.

Peterson said she chatted with one sixth-grade student in the lobby at City Hall prior to one of the presentations.

“He told me that the year before he was in the principal’s office all the time and he was always in trouble,” Peterson said.

“Now look at me. Here I am at a city council meeting with the mayor,” the sixth-grader said.

Peterson asked the student what made the difference.

“Somebody cared,” the sixth-grader said.

“That somebody was his teacher,” Peterson said. “She worked really hard with him, and praised him for every improvement.”

She said that a lot of the time the awards are for acts of caring about others or other good deeds, not just about academics.

“Being part of the Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards is one of the things I’ve enjoyed most about being mayor,” said former Mayor Patrick Dunlavy. “It shows how much we really care about our youth because they are the future. It’s important for them to know that we recognize their leadership and successes.”

Mayor Debbie Winn said Peterson served the City diligently directing Communities That Care..

“Heidi is an exceptionally talented and caring person,” Winn said. “She has shared her knowledge of the program and the importance of prevention science for youth to many organizations throughout the country. Her dedication and love for our youth will be greatly missed.”

Peterson said many other communities have looked to the Tooele model when it comes to government taking an active and impactful approach to youth development and success.

“Tooele City is special when it comes to the value they place on youth and families,” Peterson said. “It has been a complete honor to work for the leadership here at Tooele City, and to partner with incredibly dedicated and talented people that are committed to keeping Tooele City a step ahead when it comes to protecting youth and families. I am confident that this tradition will continue for many years to come, and look forward to sharing the prevention legacy of our great city to other communities across the state,” Peterson said.