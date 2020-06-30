Petition for Temple Development rezone almost ready for signatures

Church submits conditional use permit application for temple, meetinghouse ♦

Sponsors of a referendum to repeal the ordinance that rezoned property owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Erda may soon be collecting signatures on their petition.

The referendum application was submitted to the County Clerk. The Clerk is working on completing the statutory requirements for the paperwork for the petition, including the preparation of a proposition information pamphlet, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

In the meantime, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filed an application for a conditional use permit to build a temple and a meetinghouse on their Erda property, according to the Tooele County Community Development Department.

The Church could build the temple and the meetinghouse house on their property with the former RR-1 zone with a conditional use permit approved by the county planning commission, according to the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance.

The sponsors of the referendum will have 45 days from the day Gillette provided them with the materials to collect 2,445 signatures from registered voters in Tooele County, she said.

Due to COVID-19, Gov. Gary Herbert has issued an order that allows signatures to be collected by email, but that order expires on June 30, Gillette said.

It is possible, if the referendum sponsors are successful in collecting the 2,445 signatures, that the rezone for the temple development may be on the November 2020 ballot, according to Gillette.

The Tooele Valley Utah Temple was announced during the April 2019 general conference by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the site for the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, on church owned property on the northwest corner of Erda Way and state Route 36, on Sept, 25, 2020.

The planned three-story temple will be approximately 70,000 square feet. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse is planned to be built adjacent to the temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released exterior renderings showing the planned design for the Tooele Valley Utah Temple on April 7, 2020.

Interior renderings for the Tooele Valley Utah Temple were released on Tuesday, April 28.

The temple’s design features a cast-stone exterior with copper shingles and flowers native to the Tooele Valley, including cliff rose and silvery lupine.

Bill Williams, director of temple design for the Church, said he and other architects drew details from nearby historic tabernacles in planning for the Tooele Valley Temple.

Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department, commented on the renderings of the temple.

“These beautiful renderings depict the care and attention to detail that will go into the construction of this house of the Lord,” he said. “We believe this will be a place where Latter-day Saints in the Tooele Valley and beyond can go to obtain peace and divine direction in their lives.”

Suburban Land Reserve, Inc, a tax-paying real estate investment affiliate of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released renderings and a site plan on May 5, 2020 showing plans for the community surrounding the temple.

Ashley Powell, managing director of Investment Properties, said the development will improve and enhance the vacant land around the temple site for future generations.

“We are committed to developing a vibrant neighborhood where people of different ages and income levels will enjoy living within walking distance of the temple,” Powell said. “The temple’s timeless architecture and manicured grounds will be a beautiful, enduring central feature of the community for all who will live there, regardless of religious affiliation.”

The concept plan includes more than 32 acres of open space, parks, and walking trails. Single-family homes are to be built on a variety of lot sizes, in addition to a 55+ active adult community of attached homes.

Steve Romney, president of SLR, said, “In addition to contributing to needed utility infrastructure around the temple, this community will help protect the temple and create a place where people can enjoy the setting of this sacred building in ways that are important and meaningful to them.”

The Tooele County Commission approved, with a 2-1 vote, a rezone application from Benson Whitney on behalf of Suburban Land Reserve requesting a rezone from RR-1 to the planned community zone for parcels in Erda totaking 167.11 acres in size at the county commission’s June 2, 2020 meeting.

Suburban Land Reserve envisions developing a master planned community at this location with a mixture of residential uses of varying lot sizes with a gross density of 2.66 dwelling units per acre, 446 total residential units. One of the main elements of the envisioned master planned community is a temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a report for the Tooele County Commission on the rezone application prepared by Tooele County planning staff.

Within 5 days of the rezone approval, a group of 30 Erda residents submitted an application for a referendum to repeal the ordinance granting the rezone, according to Gillette.

Allison Kipp, one of the referendum sponsors, told the Transcript Bulletin that she and other referendum sponsors do not object to the plan for the temple itself, but the higher density housing in the development plan is their concern.

“We’re not opposed to the temple,” she said. “But the high density housing will destroy Erda.

Spokesmen for both the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Suburban Land Reserve said they have no comment beyond what has already been announced.