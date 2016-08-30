Philip Edward Chamberlain died Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, in Tooele, Utah. Phil was born in American Fork, Utah to Afton and Katherine Chamberlain on June 16, 1942. The oldest of three siblings, Phil was raised in Cedar Fort, Utah and loved reading, hunting, fishing, and enjoyed playing and watching sports. In 1964 Phil was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas. He married Carla Sagers on Nov. 18, 1988. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1992. Phil could always be found watching sports. He was a lifelong fan of the Utah Jazz and Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed being around family and loved his time spent working in the Salt Lake Temple. Phil is survived by his wife, one daughter Melissa, three sons, Mark, Chance, and Scott (Madeline). He is also survived by his brothers Curtis (Sue) Chamberlain, Spencer Chamberlain and one sister Margaret (Bill) Stephens-Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, at 11 a.m. in the Grantsville LDS West Stake Center at 115 E. Cherry Street, Grantsville, Utah. There will be a viewing the night before from 6-8 p.m. at the same location and again prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Grantsville City Cemetery. Services entrusted with Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.