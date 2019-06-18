Photo of three men and a baby identified by reader

DUP gets quick response to request for help ♦

Publication of an unidentified photograph led to a quick resolution of the mystery of the identity of four generations of a Tooele County pioneer family.

In the June 6 edition of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, a photograph of three men, with one of them holding a baby on his lap, appeared in the community news section.

The photo was part of a group of photos donated to the Tooele County Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum by different people without identification of the people in the photographs.

Patricia Holden, historian for the Tooele County DUP, received a phone call the day after the photograph was published identifying the three men and the baby.

Pleased with the quick response, Holden and the DUP are hoping the public can help out again, this time with the identity of the photographs of two women (see related photos).

In the photograph of the three men and the baby, the people are from left to right: Francis Marion De St. Jeor, the baby; Ephraim Francis De St. Jeor, the baby’s father; Francis John De St. Jeor, Ephraim’s father; and Francis St. Jeor, Francis John’s father.

The photo was identified by Stanley St. Jeor, of Tooele. The baby in the photo, Francis Marion St. Jeor, is Stanley St. Jeor’s grandfather. After some time the “De” was dropped from the family name, according to Stanley.

The photograph hung on the wall of a family member that lived in Tooele for many years. It was donated to the Tooele County DUP because the De St. Jeor family was one of the first pioneer families to settle in Clover Creek, according to a family member.

Francis St. Jeor was born on July 11,1822, on the Isle of Jersey, according to the “History of Rush Valley,” by Lacey Rusell Burrows.

The Isle of Jersey is one of the Channel Islands, located in the English Channel off the French coast of Normandy. Francis De St. Jeor’s parents were from the province of Normandy.

Francis’ father died when Francis was 10 years old. Francis’ grandfather took him to France where Francis studied for the Roman Catholic priesthood. His grandfather died two years later and Francis returned to the Isle of Jersey to live with his mother.

He married Elizabeth Jordan Jean in 1842 and Francis worked as a shoemaker on the Isle of Jersey until he took over a neighbor’s dairy business.

Francis joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1848. He presided over the St. John Branch on the Isle of Jersey of the church until he came to America in 1855.

He first settled in Tooele and moved to Clover on Dec. 27, 1856.

Francis died at Clover on Dec. 27, 1912, and is buried in the Clover Creek Cemetery. He served for 30 years as the superintendent of Sunday School for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Clover, and for 19 years as the Bishop of the church in Clover. He also was a veteran of the Indian War.

Francis John De St. Jeor was born in 1846 on a staging island near England, where emigrants gathered to board ship for America. He passed away from an accident in 1908 and is buried in the Clover Creek Cemetery.

Ephraim Francis St. Jeor was born in 1874 and died in Tooele in 1959. He is buried in the Clover Creek Cemetery, according to the family’s history.

Francis Marion De St. Jeor was born in Tooele in 1902. He worked for the Tooele County Road Department for many years and was known by the name of “Mick.” He passed away in 1988 and is buried in the Tooele City Cemetery, according to his grandson, Stanley St. Jeor.

Stanley St. Jeor’s father, the link between Stanley and the baby in the photo, was Richard St. Jeor.