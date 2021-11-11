Pick up your feet, Footloose is in town

Tooele High School presents: ‘Footloose, the Musical’ ♦

A small town bans dancing after an alcohol-related teen death. A big town teen transplant with restless foot syndrome challenges the non-dance mandate. The conflict that ensues between father-daughter, town and teen, girl and boy friend, wife-husband, and country and city, are almost covered up by the toe-tapping, foot stomping and knee bending music.

Could there be a better musical for high school drama today?

Tooele High School presents “Footloose, the Musical,’ opening on Nov. 16 in the school’s auditorium.

“I was looking at the list of shows available to perform and noticed it was available,” said Terry McGovern, Tooele High School drama teacher. “I grew up in the 80s and have fond memories of the music and the film. Also it’s nice for students to play their own age once in a while.”

The movie “Footloose” was released in 1984 with a remake in 2011. The stage musical was released in 1998. It played on London’s West End and on Broadway.

The music is memorable and loosens feet.

McGovern said her favorites are “Learning to be Silent,” which brings back her memories of living through the 60s – 80s and “Mama Says,” because “it’s just plain fun,” McGovern said.

It’s a great show, with a complex story line and music that will pick you up.

“It isn’t a play about to dance or not to dance,” says the show’s director’s notes. “The truly lovely part is that the theme of the story is about forgiveness.”

The town of Bomont with Ariel and her father are stuck in a world of sadness and anger. Ren and his mother are the catalyst that bursts through the darkness and allows forgiveness to take root and blossom in the town, according to the director’s notes.

The show runs Nov. 16 -20 at the Tooele High school auditorium. All shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at our.show/tooele-high-school.