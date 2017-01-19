Pilot found OK after crash in Sheeprock Mountains

Emergency responders released a Missouri man who suffered minor injuries after his plane crashed in the Sheeprock Mountains Tuesday evening.

According to an incident report from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched following reports of an airplane crash in the area of Vernon Reservoir at 5:13 p.m. Dispatch advised deputies the pilot was alive but bleeding and wearing light clothes.

When the deputy responded to the provided coordinates, they were unable to locate the pilot or downed plane. Tooele County Search and Rescue, as well as helicopters from the state Department of Public Safety and AirMed, were dispatched to assist in the search efforts.

Around 7:30 p.m., the responding deputy was contacted by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office that the pilot had been located west of Lookout Pass on the Pony Express Trail, the report said. A federal Bureau of Land Management crew working in the area found the pilot, identified as Jason Thompson.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy relocated to the intersection of state Route 36 and Pony Express Trail to wait for Thompson, who was being transported by a fire crew, according to the report. When Thompson arrived, he was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared.

The report said Thompson suffered small lacerations to his fingers, abrasions to his abdomen and a bloody nose in the crash. The single-engine plane, an Air Tractor AT-802, is an agricultural aircraft with a 59-foot wingspan, according to the manufacturer’s website.

Thompson told deputies he had seeded the area for the Bureau of Land Management and was returning to Nephi when his plane lost all power attempting to gain elevation over a peak just west of Red Pine Mountain. Thompson thought the plane would clear the mountain but crashed six feet short of the peak, tearing the wheels off the plane.

With the plane unable to fly, Thompson said he walked down the mountain until a BLM ground crew located him, the report said. He said the walk off the mountain covered about five miles.

Thompson was able to show the deputy on a map where he set a marker for the plane, which was located just west of the highest peak of Red Pine Mountain at about 8,500 feet in elevation.