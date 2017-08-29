Pine Canyon man charged with assault and possession

A Pine Canyon man facing a felony assault charge made his first appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday.

Wayne Lee Morrison, 47, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, damage or interruption of a communication device and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Blue Peak Drive around 1 p.m. on Aug. 19 on reports of domestic violence, according to a probable cause statement. Three deputies arrived at the residence, with two going to the rear of the building where they encountered Morrison and the victim.

The deputies observed bruising on the victim and red marks on her neck, the statement said. The victim told deputies she had been involved in an argument with Morrison the previous night and he choked her until she was unconscious.

The victim also said Morrison took away her phone so she could not call the police, the probable cause statement said. Deputies observed the victim’s voice was raspy and she had a hemorrhage in her right eye common with choking.

The victim said they continued to argue into the next day and she was hit and choked, according to the probable cause statement. The deputy noted the marks were noticeable and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim and transport her to Mountain West Medical Center.

When questioned by police, Morrison said nothing happened and they were involved in an ATV accident, according to the statement.

Morrison was arrested and a subsequent search discovered three small plastic baggies with a white substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and a gold pipe, the probable cause statement said.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court, Judge Robert Adkins assigned bail at $15,000 and required Morrison have no contact with the victim. A roll call hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. before Adkins.