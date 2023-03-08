Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tiny’s, from Jazz-In-It dance group, compete at the Elevate Dance Showcase Saturday. See photos on page 15.
  • EPIC - Tooele Dance Company competes at the Elevate Dance Showcase on Saturday.
  • EPIC - Tooele Dance Company does a beautiful lift during their dance.
  • Expression - Tooele Dance Company performed to “Hideaway.”
  • Expression - Tooele Dance Company performed to “Fix My Crown” at the performance.
  • Candence Christensen, solo performer, dances to “What a Wonderful World.”
  • Addy Willden, solo performer, dances to “Lonley.”
  • Kambree Knudsen, solo performer dances to “Snow in Venice.”

March 8, 2023
Pink Attitude!

63 dance companies compete at the Tooele Education Foundation Elevate Dance Showcase 

The Tooele Education Foundation held their Elevate Dance Showcase on Saturday, Match 4, at the Tooele High School auditorium.

Master classes in dance were taught by professional dancers during the day and the showcase dance event was held in the evening.

The performance schedule for the showcase included 63 performances. Performance included solos, small group numbers, and large group numbers from studios and schools.

Over 500 people showed up to see around 170 dance performers.

The funds raised will be used by the foundation for their programs that benefit teachers and students and help put more arts into schools.

Along with raising money, the Foundation also wanted to promote dance as an art form in the community.

