Pink Attitude!

63 dance companies compete at the Tooele Education Foundation Elevate Dance Showcase ♦

The Tooele Education Foundation held their Elevate Dance Showcase on Saturday, Match 4, at the Tooele High School auditorium.

Master classes in dance were taught by professional dancers during the day and the showcase dance event was held in the evening.

The performance schedule for the showcase included 63 performances. Performance included solos, small group numbers, and large group numbers from studios and schools.

Over 500 people showed up to see around 170 dance performers.

The funds raised will be used by the foundation for their programs that benefit teachers and students and help put more arts into schools.

Along with raising money, the Foundation also wanted to promote dance as an art form in the community.