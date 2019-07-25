Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Kyle Bertola paddles near the boat ramp in Stansbury Lake on Pioneer Day.
  • Kyle Butler throws his cousin Marshall Empy into the water of Stansbury Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Children, adults and pets including Moose the dog, enjoyed spending the day at the lake.
  • Mya Rundell paddle boards on the lake.
  • Seth Butler jumps from his brother Kyle Buhler’s shoulders into the lake.
  • Mya Rundell, Shay Bertola and Kyle Bertola enjoy the cool water.
  • Kevin Barnes tests his balance doing a handstand on his paddle board.

July 25, 2019
Pioneer Day at Stansbury Park

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
