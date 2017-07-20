Pioneer Day children’s parade set for Saturday

Six Tooele Stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will gather for a children’s parade and games on Saturday to celebrate Pioneer Day.

“We’ve invited children from six stakes and other religious denominations to participate in the parade and the games,” said Gerilyn Shelton of the Tooele West Stake.

She said the parade would start at 8 a.m. at the Tooele High School parking lot and go one time around the block. Children can ride their bikes or walk in the parade, she said.

After the parade, there will be games for children at the Aquatic Center Park until noon.