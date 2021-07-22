Pioneer Day fireworks restricted

Pioneer Day, July 24, is a state holiday usually celebrated with fireworks in Utah.

State law allows the discharge of fireworks, where allowed, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 22-25, with hours extended until midnight on July 24.

Finding a place where fireworks are allowed may be a challenge.

Outside of permitted areas in Tooele, Grantsville, and Wendover cities, fireworks are banned in all other incorporated and unincorporated areas and on public lands.

Tooele City has asked residents to not use personal fireworks, but to instead attend professional firework shows.

For those residents who choose to use fireworks to celebrate July 24, Tooele City asks that residents exercise extreme caution during the dry days of summer and especially with the extreme drought conditions, so that the life and safety of everyone in the city may be upheld, according to Tooele City’s website.

“Tooele City is not immune to the extreme fire hazards that plague many communities in the form of a wildfire. Conditions are often right for even the smallest opportunity of a fire, no matter the cause, to spread quickly throughout our city,” reads the website.

The Tooele City Council has taken action to create fire restriction zones within the city in order to protect areas where the greatest risk of fire exists. Fireworks are not allowed in any Tooele City park with the exception of the Dow James Park located at 400 North 435 West.

In Tooele City fireworks will not be allowed; North of 220 north and west of Main Street, North of 1600 North and east of Main Street, South of Skyline Drive, South of Main Street (SR-36), west of 1000 West or east of Droubay Road. A map of the restricted areas in Tooele City is available at tooelefire.org.

In Grantsville City there is a small area where fireworks will be allowed from Clark Street, to Booth Street, to Matthews Lane, to Durfee Street, and to Cooley Street.

Residents should check with their city for information on fireworks restrictions.